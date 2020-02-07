Friday’s best deals include Kenwood CarPlay receivers, iPhone 7 BOGO, and Timbuk2 MacBook messenger bags. Head below for all the best deals and more from today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Kenwood CarPlay Receivers from $330

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Kenwood 7-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver DMX9706S for $450. Down from $600, today’s offer saves you $150, beats our previous mention by $50, and marks a new all-time low.

Featuring a 7-inch touchscreen display, Kenwood’s CarPlay and Android Auto receiver is a must-have upgrade to your ride. It notably makes keeping an eye on directions, music playback, and more a breeze while commuting. There’s also the ability to connect a second USB port, so your friends can DJ from the back seat. Shop more CarPlay receiver deals from $330.

iPhone 7 BOGO

Metro by T-Mobile is offering an iPhone 7 32GB for $50, with the option to add another for FREE. You’ll need to pay activation fees on both lines, which generally equates to $30 per. Adding a new line is required for the freebie as well. iPhone 7 originally sold for $650 although various promotions these days bring it below $200. It is perfect for those that don’t necessarily need the latest technology.

iPhone 7 delivers a 4.7-inch Retina display, 12MP camera, A10 chip and more. Best of all? You can expect to receive the latest iOS updates for a while.

Timbuk2 Classic Messenger Bag is $58

Amazon is currently offering the Timbuk2 Classic Large Messenger Bag in Dusk Blue for $57. Down from $76, today’s offer saves you 25%, comes within $3 of the Amazon all-time low, and is the second-best price we’ve seen.

Comprised of a water-resistant material, this messenger bag has room for Apple’s entire stable of MacBooks. There’s plenty of storage space for chargers, cables, and other essential gear. Plus, a curved airmesh strap pad and distributed internal pockets to “balance the weight of your carry” are both said to amount to a more comfortable bag.

