9to5Mac Daily: February 10, 2020 – iPhone 9 pricing rumors

Stories discussed in this episode:
- France has fined Apple $27M over iPhone battery management
- Foxconn’s biggest iPhone plants: one closed, one barely open
- Apple Store and office closures in China due to coronavirus to extend a few more days than first expected
- iPhone 9 price: Starting even lower than the iPhone 8
- August Smart Lock Pro is exactly why smart home technology was created
- 9to5Mac Happy Hour 263: iOS 13.4 beta changes, unified App Store, Apple TV rumors
