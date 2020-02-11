Latest Apple Pay promotion gets you ready for Valentine’s Day with $15 off at 1-800-Flowers

Apple is celebrating Valentine’s Day this year with a limited-time Apple Pay promotion. Starting today and running through February 14, you can get $15 off your oder at 1-800-Flowers when you check out with Apple Pay.

The offer is valid on orders of $29.99 or more. To redeem the $15 off discount, simply check out with Apple Pay in the 1-800-Flowers app or on the website and enter code PAYFASTER at checkout. Here are the full terms and conditions:

Use Apple Pay and get $15 off a purchase of $29.99 or more in the 1-800-Flowers app or on 1800Flowers.com when you use the promo code PAYFASTER, through February 14. $29.99 minimum product purchase required, exclusive of applicable service or shipping charges and taxes. Items may vary and are subject to availability, delivery rules, and times. Fees and surcharges may apply.

You can download the 1-800-Flowers app on the App Store to get started. You can keep up with all of the latest Apple Pay news in our full guide right here.

