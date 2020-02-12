FCPXML export files are special zipped packages (.zip files) that contain the timeline data and can also contain the necessary media so that the project may be further edited on Final Cut Pro X on the Mac.

So FCPXML files contain everything you need, both timeline data and the actual media files, to get started on Final Cut Pro X. Once an FCPXML is exported to your Mac — I used AirDrop, but you can use any other means to facilitate the transfer — you can import the file via Final Cut Pro X.

Exporting a LumaFusion Project to Final Cut Pro X

The first step is to create a new project in LumaFusion. Afterwards, it’s just a matter of tapping the Export button and selecting XML Project Package from the list of options.

LumaFusion will next ask you for the archive destination, which can be the Files app, AirDrop, or another app destination.

Once you select your destination, you can choose to include the full original media, which will make the zip file larger based on how much original media you have, and the quality of that media. LumaFusion will provide you with an estimated file size of the archive.

Alternatively, you can choose to include trimmed media only, which includes only media found in the timeline, and not the full clip. This will save on storage space, but it means you will have less flexibility to retime clips in post inside Final Cut Pro X.

The last step is to give your export a name, and to send it along to its destination. In this example I used AirDrop to send the archive directly to my Mac.

Once on your Mac, it’s just a matter of importing the archive into an existing library. Both the project and media files will be automatically created and linked, if you follow the guidelines outlined in the aforementioned reference guide.