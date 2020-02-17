Today’s best deals include nearly $100 off 10.2-inch iPad, a fresh Anker sale at Amazon, and $150 off Beats Studio3 headphones. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Take nearly $100 off Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad, more

Amazon is currently taking $99 off a variety of Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad configurations. One standout is the Wi-Fi + Cellular model at $460, which is down from the usual $559 price tag.

You can also pick up various refurbished iPad mini 5 and iPad Air models at Woot, today only, from $310. Both of which are right at the second-best prices we’ve tracked to date.

Save on Anker USB-C essentials

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its Dual-port 36W USB-C Wall Charger for $21. That’s down from the usual $30 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. With a foldable design and two USB-C ports, this wall charger is ideal for travelers toting around popular modern devices. You’ll get 36W of power spread across two ports, which is enough to power the latest iPhones, Android devices, and iPads. An LED indicator rounds out the list of notable features here. Check out the entire sale here for additional deals.

Beats Studio3 Wireless are up to $150 off

Best Buy offers the Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in various colors for $200. As a comparison, that’s down from the original $350 price tag and current $250 going rate at Amazon.

Beats Studio3 offers up to 12-hours of playback on a single charge alongside an “an ergonomic bellow that creates a flexible custom fit.” You’ll also find active noise cancellation here, making Beats Studio3 a solid option for long flights or noisy environments where a little extra quiet goes a long way. Includes Apple’s W1 chip for fast wireless pairing.

