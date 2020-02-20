Tim Cook tells Weibo Apple is committed to supporting local communities in wake of coronavirus outbreak

- Feb. 20th 2020 3:02 am PT

0

Apple CEO Tim Cook posted on Weibo this morning, sharing his support for the people and communities in China in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak.

Apple’s supply chain partners like Foxconn were forced to halt operations at the start of this month as fears about contagion of the coronavirus sweeped China. Apple stopped corporate operations in China and also closed its retail stores in the region, following government health guidelines.

At the end of last week, factories have started to re-open and Apple has slowly been opening its retail stores. On the popular Chinese social media site Weibo, Cook said that Apple is ensuring employees are returning to work safely and smoothly.

He also emphasized Apple’s commitments to supporting the Chinese community. As previously announced in the investor statement, Cook said Apple has doubled its donation to immediate relief efforts. The company is also investing in longer-term recovery needs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

About the Author

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.
iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.