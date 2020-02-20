Tim Cook tells Weibo Apple is committed to supporting local communities in wake of coronavirus outbreak

Apple CEO Tim Cook posted on Weibo this morning, sharing his support for the people and communities in China in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak.

Apple’s supply chain partners like Foxconn were forced to halt operations at the start of this month as fears about contagion of the coronavirus sweeped China. Apple stopped corporate operations in China and also closed its retail stores in the region, following government health guidelines.

At the end of last week, factories have started to re-open and Apple has slowly been opening its retail stores. On the popular Chinese social media site Weibo, Cook said that Apple is ensuring employees are returning to work safely and smoothly.

He also emphasized Apple’s commitments to supporting the Chinese community. As previously announced in the investor statement, Cook said Apple has doubled its donation to immediate relief efforts. The company is also investing in longer-term recovery needs.

