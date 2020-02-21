Save big on previous-generation Macs, iPads, and more in today’s best deals. Plus markdowns on ecobee HomeKit thermostats and CarPlay receivers. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Woot discounts Macs and iPads

Today only, Woot is offering various refurbished Apple iPads, Macs, and more from $75. One standout offering is iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi 16GB at $190. As a comparison, it originally sold for $399 and Apple offers refurbished versions at $210 currently.

Notable features here include a 7.9-inch Retina display and Apple’s A8 chip. You’ll also get Touch ID support and a 1080p HD camera on the front. Ideal for kids that want or need an iPad, especially if you’re not wanting to spend big on the latest models.

Woot has additional previous-generation Apple products on sale from $75 in today’s promotion. You’ll find a wide range of offerings including iPads, iMacs, and MacBooks.

ecobee3 lite HomeKit bundle deals

Amazon is currently offering the ecobee3 Lite Smart HomeKit Thermostat bundled with two of the brand’s Room Sensors for $190. Down from $249, the thermostat usually fetches a $169 price tag by itself. Throw in the value of the sensors, and you’ll save 24% while locking in one of the best prices to date on the bundle. HomeKit control leads the way on ecobee3, allowing you to change the temperature by summoning Siri and setting automations with the rest of your smart home setup. You’ll also be able to take advantage of automatic scheduling, alongside Alexa and Assistant support. Plus, the included room sensors allow you to take hyperlocal temperature readings into consideration, which makes your setup all the more intelligent.

Alpine CarPlay receiver is $200, today only

Best Buy offers the Alpine 7-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver for $500. Down from $700, like you’d pay at Crutchfield right now, today’s offer saves you $200 and marks a new all-time low. Alpine’s receiver brings CarPlay and Android Auto to your ride packed within a 7-inch touchscreen display. It makes a great upgrade to your car for viewing navigation directions, selecting some music, and more. Alongside the receiver, you’ll also get a Sirius XM tuner, which allows you to enjoy content from the satellite radio service. To get you started, a 3-month trial is included.

9to5Mac Deal of the Month

Chargeasap 150W Flash USB-C powerbank: Chargeasap is setting its new portable Flash Charger apart from the competition with a 150W total output with 100W available from the USB-C PD port alone. The company says that makes it the “world’s fastest charging power bank.” It also features wireless charging, can charge four devices at once, and is available now for $149 (Reg $299) as a pre-order special.

