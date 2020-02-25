Tuesday’s best deals include $200 off Apple’s latest 27-inch 5K iMac, an Anker iPhone accessory sale from $8, and a rare discount on the official Milanese Loop Apple Watch Band. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $200 on Apple’s 27-inch 5K iMac

Amazon is currently offering the latest Apple 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3.7GHz/8GB/2TB Fusion HDD for $2,099. Good for a $200 discount, today’s offer is the lowest we’ve seen since the holidays and matches the second-best to date at Amazon.

Apple’s latest 27-inch iMac is equipped with a gorgeous 5K Retina display, AMD graphics, multiple Thunderbolt 3 and USB-A ports along with Gigabit Ethernet. If you’re looking for a solid prosumer-grade content creation machine, Apple’s 5K iMac is sure to fit the bill. Plus, with the 2TB Fusion drive, there’s room for all of your documents, photos, videos, and more.

Anker iPhone accessory sale from $8

AnkerDirect via Amazon has kicked off its latest sale, this time headlined by its PowerPort Atom III USB-C PD Charger at $22 for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually fetching $36, today’s offer saves you 38%, is one of the first times we’ve seen it on sale, and matches the Amazon all-time low.

Sporting both USB-C PD and GaN power tech, this wall charger can replenish connected devices with 30W speeds. You’ll find a low-profile design that won’t hog too much space in your bag, meaning it’s perfect for charging an iPhone, iPad, and more while traveling. We said it was “this year’s best iPhone charger” in our hands-on review. Shop additional deals right here.

Apple Milanese Loop Watch Band is $85

Amazon currently offers Apple’s official Milanese Loop Apple Watch Band in both 40 and 40mm sizes for $85. This price will be reflected during checkout. Having originally sold for $149, it recently received an official price cut down to $99. Today’s offer comes within $4 of our previous mention, and is the second-best we’ve seen in over 6-months.

Milanese Loop elevates the look of your Apple Watch with a woven stainless steel design and a magnetic clasp that allows for an adjustable fit. Perfect for wearing to work, formal events, or just adding some extra style into your wardrobe.

Chargeasap 150W Flash USB-C powerbank: Chargeasap is setting its new portable Flash Charger apart from the competition with a 150W total output with 100W available from the USB-C PD port alone. The company says that makes it the “world’s fastest charging power bank.” It also features wireless charging, can charge four devices at once, and is available now for $149 (Reg $299) as a pre-order special.

