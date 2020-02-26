Altice One is now offering what it describes as a seamless, multi-room experience, thanks to a tie-in with the Apple TV 4K.

The company says that a new Altice One app on Apple TV means that you can extend the full range of programming to any TV in the home with an Apple TV 4K box.

Stream your favorite live TV, watch movies and shows On Demand, and schedule and play back all your Cloud DVR Plus recordings. Plus, enjoy live TV in the background while you browse. It’s Altice One, on Apple TV.

Integration with Siri means you can use the Siri remote to voice search for both live and on-demand content.

The company is offering an Apple TV 4K for $10/month for 18 months, effectively offering interest-free credit versus outright purchase, but limited to one purchase per account.

The Altice One app also lets you watch live, on-demand, and DVR content on your iPhone or iPad.

‘With Altice One on Apple TV 4K, we are providing another innovative yet simple way for customers to view all of the high-quality content they love,’ said Hakim Boubazine, Altice USA chief operating officer and president of telecommunications. ‘Powered by Altice’s powerful broadband and Wi-Fi network and leveraging the advanced features of Apple TV 4K, the Altice One app for Apple TV extends our services even further into the home and brings customers more choice and flexibility in how and where they watch their favorite content.’ The Altice One experience is available to Altice’s Optimum and Suddenlink customers. New and existing Altice One users can select Apple TV 4K as part of their package by purchasing a device directly from the Optimum and Suddenlink websites or by visiting select retail stores. The Apple TV 4K is available through monthly finance offers starting as low as $10 per month, or for $180. Altice One customers who select Apple TV 4K as part of their package also enjoy a limited time offer of one year of Apple TV+ included for free, so they can watch Apple Originals such as The Morning Show, See, Servant, and Little America on the Apple TV app. Altice One customers can also use the Altice One app on their existing Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD devices.

