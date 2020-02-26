Today’s best deals include a $300 discount on Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air, Twelve South’s HiRise 10W Qi Charger at $57, and a Sony 7-inch CarPlay Receiver for $330. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air is $300 off

Amazon is offering $300 off Apple’s latest MacBook Air, dropping the 256GB Silver model down to $999. Regularly $1,299 at Amazon and directly from Apple, today’s deal is $100 below our previous mention, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Apple’s latest MacBook Air features a 13-inch Retina display, a 1.6GHz dual-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor (Turbo Boost up to 3.6GHz), 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, Touch ID, the Force Touch trackpad, and a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports.

Twelve South’s HiRise 10W Qi Charger

Amazon is currently offering the Twelve South HiRise 10W Qi Wireless Charger for $57. Usually fetching $80, today’s offer is $2.50 under our previous mention and brings the price down to a new Amazon all-time low. This versatile Qi charger from Twelve South can switch between an upright stand configuration as well as a more basic wireless power pad. The former is ideal for refueling your iPhone at a desk and the like, while the latter ensures to can juice up your AirPods and more. You’re also looking at 10W speeds for quickly topping off your arsenal of devices. Learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Sony 7-inch CarPlay Receiver is $330

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Sony XAV-AX3000 7-inch CarPlay + Android Auto Receiver for $330. Also available directly from Best Buy. Typically selling for $400, today’s offer matches our previous mention from the beginning of year for the all-time low. Featuring a 7-inch touchscreen display, Sony’s CarPlay and Android Auto receiver is a must-have upgrade to your ride. It notably makes keeping an eye on directions, music playback, and more a breeze while commuting.

Chargeasap 150W Flash USB-C powerbank: Chargeasap is setting its new portable Flash Charger apart from the competition with a 150W total output with 100W available from the USB-C PD port alone. The company says that makes it the “world’s fastest charging power bank.” It also features wireless charging, can charge four devices at once, and is available now for $149 (Reg $299) as a pre-order special.

