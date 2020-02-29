Grand opening: Toronto adds second Apple Store with latest design

Toronto’s next Apple Store with the latest retail design opened to customers this morning. Apple Fairview moved to a larger and brighter space adjacent to its former location at CF Fairview Mall. The rare leap day opening comes just over two months after Canada’s first contemporary Apple Store opened at Toronto Eaton Centre.

For customers who haven’t visited a redesigned store yet, the new Apple Fairview is a great opportunity to experience a more immersive Today at Apple session. The store’s new Forum and video wall provide more room for creativity.

For locals who visited Apple Eaton Centre’s grand reopening last December, the new Fairview space will feel like a more cozy version of the same design, right down to the pivoting front doors. Apple Fairview is six tables wide and three tables deep compared to Eaton Centre’s six-by-four table layout.

Photos courtesy of Ronald Quitoriano

All month long, Apple is hosting sessions in stores across the world in celebration of International Women’s Day. You can check out what’s on the calendar for Apple Fairview here. Video wall upgrades at stores in the U.S. have also resumed for 2020, and more stores in Canada should see improvements this year. Recent upgrades in the U.S. include Apple Bethesda Row, Apple Oakbrook, and Apple Southdale.

Every new store opening begins with Quick Tips, a 15-minute session focused on popular iPhone features.

If you attend a store opening, spot something interesting, or try a great Today at Apple session, we’d love to see and share your photos. Follow our retail guide for in-depth coverage of the latest Apple Store news.

