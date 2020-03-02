Today’s best deals include Apple HomePod at $200, plus markdowns on MacBook Air, and the latest 5K iMacs. Hit the jump for all that and more.

HomePod drops to $200

Best Buy is now offering Apple’s HomePod for $200. That’s a $99 savings from the regular going rate and a match of the best we’ve seen from reputable retailers in new condition. Apple HomePod is a great way to dive into the world of Siri control and Apple Music. You’ll be able to call up your favorite tunes while also controlling accessories around your home, including Philips Hue, WeMo, ecobee, and many more.

Refurb MacBook Air deals

Today only, Amazon offers a set of renewed 2018 MacBook Airs at up to $300 off normal prices, starting at $750, while the 256GB model is $820. Compare to over $1,000 refurbished at Apple.com. These popular MacBook Airs feature Core i5 Processors, 8GB RAM, and a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.

Latest 5K iMacs also discounted

B&H is currently taking up to $350 off Apple’s latest iMacs. Amazon is also matching select offerings, such as the entry-level 3GHz/8GB/1TB model at $1,599. That’s a $200 savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Apple’s latest 27-inch iMac sports a gorgeous 5K Retina display, AMD graphics, multiple Thunderbolt 3 and USB-A ports along with Gigabit Ethernet. If you’re looking for a solid prosumer-grade content creation machine, Apple’s 5K iMac is sure to fit the bill. Check out the entire sale here.

