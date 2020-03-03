Apple announces winners of its Night Mode Shot on iPhone competition

Apple today announced the Shot on iPhone winning photos for the contest it started in January. This year, applicants had to show off their skills using iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro Max, submitting their best Night mode shots.

A panel of judges selected six winners this year. The photographers and their compositions will be featured in an online gallery, on Apple’s Instagram page, and be part of a global billboard ad campaign.

The winners were Konstantin Chalabov, Andrei Manuilov, Mitsun Soni, Ruben P. Bescos, Rustam Shagimordanov, and Yu “Eric” Zhang. You can see the winning photos in full resolution in the Apple press release.

The judges included Apple SVP Phil Schiller, Apple Marketing VP Kaiann Drance and renowned photographers including Malin Fezehai, Tyler Mitchell, and Sarah Lee.

You can see the winners of the 2019 competition here.

