Today’s best deals include $150 off Apple Watch Series 5, plus markdowns on AirPods, and a new all-time low for Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon clears out Apple Watch Series 4 inventory

Amazon is currently taking up to $150 off Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular models. You’ll find discounts ranging from $100 all the way up to the full $150 from original prices. This is the second-biggest discount we’ve tracked at Amazon. GPS-only models are also up to $100 off, as well with one notable standout being the 44mm Sport Loop at $332 (Reg. $429). You can check out the entire inventory of marked-down items here.

Make sure to put your savings to work and grab a few extra Apple Watch bands. Our roundup of the best third-party options has a wide range of styles for just the right look. Give this leather band a try if you’re stuck on which option from which to choose.

AirPods drop to $130

Amazon offers Apple’s second-generation AirPods with Charging Case for $130. As a comparison, it typically goes for $159, with today’s offer being the second-best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. Meanwhile, the wireless charging case model is on sale for $169 (Reg. $199) via Amazon. Apple’s latest AirPods feature the new H1 chip for fast wireless pairing, along with access to Hey Siri, and more. Opt for the wireless charging model and easily juice up your AirPods on a Qi pad.

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro hits Amazon all-time low

Amazon is offering the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro 1.4GHz/8GB/128GB for $1,050. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low at $249 off, and a match of the lowest price we’ve tracked all-time. You can upgrade to the 256GB model at $1,250, which is also $249 off.

