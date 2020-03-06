Apple offers free repair for third-generation iPad Air models facing blank screen issues

Apple today announced a new recall and replacement program for the third-generation iPad Air, launched in 2019. The company says that a limited number of units manufactured between March 2019 and October 2019 have a problem that causes the display to turn white permanently.

According to Apple, the screen of affected models may flicker a few times unexpectedly before it becomes irreversible. Affected customers can have their display replaced by Apple free of charge.

Apple has determined that, under certain circumstances, the screen on a limited number of iPad Air (3rd generation) devices may go blank permanently. A brief flicker or flash may appear before the screen goes blank.

The company notes that the free replacement program is only available to the third-generation iPad Air models manufactured between March 2019 and October 2019, as no other iPad models are part of this program.

You can contact Apple or take it directly to an Apple Store or authorized repair center to find out if your iPad is eligible for a free replacement. The program covers affected devices for two years after the first retail sale of the unit.

Choose one of the service options below to have your iPad Air serviced. Your iPad Air will be examined prior to any service to verify that it is eligible for this program.

Check out more information about the program with the full announcement here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: