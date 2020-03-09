You can save upwards of $249 on Apple’s MacBook Air in today’s best deals, plus markdowns on Anker HomeKit accessories, and all of the best Mar10 Day promotions. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Take $249 off MacBook Air

Amazon is currently taking $249 off various 13-inch MacBook Air models, delivering the second-biggest discounts we’ve tracked to date. Best Buy is matching with deals from $850.

Apple’s MacBook Air sports a 13-inch Retina display, Touch ID, a dual-core 8th generation Intel i5 processor, and up to 256GB of storage. Two Thunderbolt 3 ports and up to 12 hours of battery life round out the list of notable features.

Anker HomeKit essentials on sale

The latest Anker sale at Amazon includes the eufyCam 2 HomeKit-enabled Security Camera Bundle for $276. You’d typically pay $350 with today’s deal, delivering a new all-time low. With full-on HomeKit compatibility, this bundle delivers two cameras, a base station, and various mounts to help you get started. You can count on 1080p streams and a fully wireless design featuring IP67 weatherproofing. Best of all, three months of rolling DVR storage is included with purchase. Check out the entire sale here.

Best Mar10 Day deals

Mario Day 2020 is nearly here and we are already seeing the major Mar10 deals go live. As we mentioned previously, March 10 has become the official holiday for Nintendo’s world-renowned platforming plumber, and we are seeing some impressive deals kicking off a couple days early now. Those include some rarely discounted first-party Switch games like the stellar Super Mario Maker 2 and Yoshi’s Crafted World, among others, as well as some deep deals on collectibles, and even the coveted Poké Ball Plus peripheral.

