‘Beastie Boys Story’ IMAX tickets available ahead of theatrical release, Apple TV+ debut

We learned back in January that Apple picked up the Beastie Boys Story documentary from Spike Jonze. The film is set to premiere in IMAX theaters on April 2 ahead of an Apple TV+ debut and now we’ve got a look at the first poster for the film along with IMAX tickets going up for pre-order.

Redditor u/BunyipPouch shared the poster today (above) that shows the Beastie Boys frozen in the air above a classic stereo boombox.

From our previous coverage, here’s the description of Beastie Boys Story that looks back at 40 years of the group’s history and friendship:

Beastie Boys Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz tell you an intimate, personal story of their band and 40 years of friendship in this live documentary experience directed by their longtime friend and collaborator, and their former grandfather, filmmaker Spike Jonze. The film is set to premiere on the heels of the 26th anniversary of the release of Beastie Boys’ No. 1 charting 1994 album, “Ill Communication,” and reunites Beastie Boys with director Spike Jonze over 25 years after directing the music video for the album’s immortal hit single, “Sabotage.”

Beastie Boys Story is landing in IMAX theaters next month on April 2nd. And now you can check where the film is playing near you and pick up tickets in advance here.

Notably, the IMAX theatrical release is a special version of Beastie Boys Story:

Apple and IMAX are proud to present “Beastie Boys Story” in the IMAX Experience. This limited series event includes a special IMAX version of the film, where Beastie Boys Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz tell you an intimate, personal story of their band and 40 years of friendship in this live documentary experience directed by their longtime friend and collaborator, filmmaker Spike Jonze. Each night features a unique experience with Adrock, Mike D, Spike Jonze & very special guests. An Apple Original.

A few weeks later, the Apple TV+ release is set for April 24th.

