iPad mini 5 hits Amazon all-time low, upgraded Mac mini $150 off, more in today’s best deals

- Mar. 11th 2020 8:56 am PT

0

Wednesday’s best deals include iPad mini 5 a new Amazon all-time low, Apple’s upgraded i7 Mac mini at $150 off, and Powerbeats3 for $70. You’ll find all that and more below in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPad mini 5 hits Amazon all-time low

Amazon offers Apple’s iPad mini 5 Wi-Fi 64GB for $350. You can save on additional configurations at Amazon with prices dropping in-cart. All of today’s deals match our previous mentions as well as the Amazon all-time low.

Apple’s latest iPad mini delivers an ultra-portable design, 7.9-inch Retina display, and an A12 chip + M12 coprocessor. Touch ID rounds out the list of notable features along with support for Apple Pencil. We heralded its smart form-factor as a defining feature “when portability matters most” in our hands-on review.

Upgraded Mac mini $150 off

B&H offers Apple’s upgraded Mac mini 3.2GHz i7/16GB/512GB for $1,549. That’s down $150 from the regular going rate and a match of the best we’ve seen on this model.

Mac mini comes loaded with I/O, including four Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.1 Type A ports, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet and more. Upgrading to the larger SSD is a good move, as it’s nearly impossible to do that yourself on the 2018 Mac mini. Check out our hands-on review for more details on the 2018 Mac mini.

Powerbeats3 are $70

Amazon offers the Powerbeats3 Wireless In-ear Headphones in red for $70. Originally $200, today’s deal is down from the usual $100 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. With warmer weather and spring on the horizon, going with this popular pair of wireless earbuds at a low price is a great way to gear up for workouts and long runs. Powerbeats3 are backed by Apple W1 chip with fast pairing, Siri control, and up to 12-hours of playback on a single charge. One neat feature is after 5-minutes of powering up, you’ll have an hour of playback.

