Stacktrace Podcast 074: “There’s an app possibility for that”, featuring Casey Liss, Christian Selig and Jordan Morgan
Welcome to the first episode in a new mini-series about indie app development, featuring special guests from around the community! Besides your regular updates on the world of Apple (this time with a huge number of leaks and info about iOS 14 and new products), and what John and Rambo are up to, you’ll get to hear how three indie developers come up with ideas and organize the pre-production around their apps.
Guests:
Links
- New iOS 14 and Apple product leaks
- Dance Dance Revolution
- MultipeerKit
- Rambo’s AR article on WWDC by Sundell
- Apollo for Reddit
- Vignette
- Peek-a-View
- Spend Stack
- Rambo’s Overcast menu bar app
- Publish
