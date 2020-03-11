Stacktrace Podcast 074: “There’s an app possibility for that”, featuring Casey Liss, Christian Selig and Jordan Morgan

Welcome to the first episode in a new mini-series about indie app development, featuring special guests from around the community! Besides your regular updates on the world of Apple (this time with a huge number of leaks and info about iOS 14 and new products), and what John and Rambo are up to, you’ll get to hear how three indie developers come up with ideas and organize the pre-production around their apps.

Sponsored by Setapp: Try Setapp with over 170+ Mac apps completely free for the first week.

http://traffic.libsyn.com/stacktrace/EYGyOpMegT_StacktraceEp74.mp3

Links

Subscribe:

🟣 Apple Podcasts

🟠 Overcast

🟢 Spotify

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: