Monday’s best deals include up to $250 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air, plus Apple Watch Series 5 at a $50 discount, and a new Anker sale at Amazon. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Take up to $250 off MacBook Air

Amazon offers Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB for $1,100. That’s a $199 savings, but if you want to save further, go to B&H where upgraded models with more storage and RAM are as much as $250 off. This marks some of the best deals we’ve tracked to date and matches our previous mention on the 256GB configurations.

Apple Watch Series 5 deals return

Amazon offers Apple Watch Series 5 for $50 off GPS + Cellular models. Browse through the entire selection to see everything on sale. Retailers like Best Buy are charging full price on most models and today’s deal matches our post-holiday mentions. The latest from Apple delivers a new always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and a new compass are a few of the other notable upgrades here. Of course, you’ll still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications.

Anker’s new Amazon sale starts at $8

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its Nebula Mars II Projector for $370. As a comparison, it typically goes for $500 with today’s deal matching the best we’ve seen. Anker’s latest portable projector delivers 720p recreations on screens up to 150-inches in size. Notable features include a built-in 12500mAh battery for 3-hours of playback on a single charge, HDMI input, and access to popular streaming services. Check out the entire sale here for more from $8 including Anker’s new iPhone-matching batteries.

