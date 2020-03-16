Prepare for WWDC 2020 with these Apple-inspired wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac

On Friday, Apple officially announced that WWDC 2020 will take place in June as a new online experience. To help you can get ready for this year’s event, Matt Birchler has crafted some gorgeous wallpapers for your iPhone, iPad, and Mac, inspired by Apple’s artwork.

Apple’s artwork for WWDC 2020 centers around a collection of stickers against various backgrounds. In comparison to prior WWDC invites, this year’s artwork is a bit more minimalistic. Nonetheless, Matt has still taken Apple’s aesthetic and turned it into a full collection of wallpapers.

In total, Matt has created three wallpaper designs, all of which are available in light and dark variants. The wallpapers are available for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and even ultra-wide displays. “All wallpapers are in two versions, and at higher resolutions than you should need on any modern device,” Matt says.

You can download the WWDC 2020 wallpapers for free on Matt’s BirchTree website.

At WWDC 2020 this year, Apple says that it will preview the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS. The online conference will kick off in June, but Apple has not announced any specific dates. 9to5Mac obtained internal iOS 14 builds last week, and you can catch up on all of our exclusive coverage right here.

