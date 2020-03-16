Prepare for WWDC 2020 with these Apple-inspired wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac

- Mar. 16th 2020 6:36 pm PT

0

On Friday, Apple officially announced that WWDC 2020 will take place in June as a new online experience. To help you can get ready for this year’s event, Matt Birchler has crafted some gorgeous wallpapers for your iPhone, iPad, and Mac, inspired by Apple’s artwork.

Apple’s artwork for WWDC 2020 centers around a collection of stickers against various backgrounds. In comparison to prior WWDC invites, this year’s artwork is a bit more minimalistic. Nonetheless, Matt has still taken Apple’s aesthetic and turned it into a full collection of wallpapers.

In total, Matt has created three wallpaper designs, all of which are available in light and dark variants. The wallpapers are available for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and even ultra-wide displays. “All wallpapers are in two versions, and at higher resolutions than you should need on any modern device,” Matt says.

You can download the WWDC 2020 wallpapers for free on Matt’s BirchTree website.

At WWDC 2020 this year, Apple says that it will preview the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS. The online conference will kick off in June, but Apple has not announced any specific dates. 9to5Mac obtained internal iOS 14 builds last week, and you can catch up on all of our exclusive coverage right here.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Jamf Apple device management

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

WWDC

WWDC

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Powerbeats Pro

Powerbeats Pro

The best workout headphones.
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.