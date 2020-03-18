Apple makes Mac Pro Afterburner Card available as standalone purchase

- Mar. 18th 2020 5:58 am PT

Sneaking in with the major product releases today, Apple has started selling its Mac Pro Afterburner Card as a separate purchase.

When the Mac Pro first launched, the Afterburner Card was only an option to purchase when configuring the machine as a $2,000 upgrade. Today, Apple has launched the accelerator at the same price but with the flexibility for customers to add it at any time to their Mac Pro if they didn’t buy it up front.

The Afterburner Card unlocks really impressive performance and has received lots of positive feedback from the professional Mac community. It allows “playback of up to 6 streams of 8K ProRes RAW or up to 23 streams of 4K ProRes RAW” as it accelerates ProRes and ProRes RAW codec in Final Cut Pro X, QuickTime Player X, and other supported third-party apps.

The Afterburner Card can be installed in any of the Mac Pro’s full-length PCIe slots.

Now that the card is available on its own, maybe we’ll some folks out there try to get it running on a Hackintosh?

The Afterburner Card is available now with shipping starting on March 30 at the time of writing. You can read more about the Afterburner Card on Apple’s support document.

