Apple lifts restrictions on buying multiple iPhones; other limits remain

Apple last week implemented restrictions on buying multiple iPhones from the online Apple Store, with customers limited to no more than two of any given model. That particular restriction has now been lifted …

Last week’s limits applied to a range of products.

Apple’s online store now limits customers in the United States to buying “two units of each iPhone model per person.” Of course, customers can buy more than two iPhones in the same order, as long as they are different variants. For example, you can buy two iPhone XR devices and two iPhone 11 Pro devices, but you can’t buy four iPhone XR devices. The iPhone purchase restrictions apply to the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Max. The restrictions also apply to the iPad Pro, Mac mini, and MacBook Air, as pointed out by MacRumors. Customers in the United States can buy two units of each iPad Pro model each. The Mac mini and MacBook Air are limited to five orders per customer.

Reuters today reports that the limit no longer applies to iPhones.

Apple has dropped a two-device limit on online purchases of iPhones, a check of its web stores showed on Monday, just days after changing the checkout procedure amid a coronavirus pandemic. Drop-down menus in online stores for territories ranging from the United States to Hong Kong and mainland China now allow customers to buy more than 10 devices. Curbs stay for some iPad and Macbook models, however.

It’s a bit odd for a restriction to have been applied and then so quickly removed, but the coronavirus spread does make things very unpredictable at present. It may well have been that there was a supply-chain issue since resolved, or that demand is now falling faster than the company expected.

All physical Apple Stores outside China remain closed indefinitely. The company originally said this was until March 27 before changing online and store notes to say that it is now until further notice.

