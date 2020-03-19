Apple restricts bulk iPhone, iPad, and Mac orders due to ongoing supply constraints

Apple has implemented purchasing limits on many of its products this week. As noted by CNBC, Apple has placed restrictions on how many iPhones and iPads can be ordered by a single customer due to ongoing supply constraints as a result of COVID-19.

The report explains that Apple’s online store now limits customers in the United States to buying “two units of each iPhone model per person.” Of course, customers can buy more than two iPhones in the same order, as long as they are different variants. For example, you can buy two iPhone XR devices and two iPhone 11 Pro devices, but you can’t buy four iPhone XR devices.

The iPhone purchase restrictions apply to the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Max.

The restrictions also apply to the iPad Pro, Mac mini, and MacBook Air, as pointed out by MacRumors. Customers in the United States can buy two units of each iPad Pro model each. The Mac mini and MacBook Air are limited to five orders per customer.

As CNBC notes, there are legitimate reasons as to why someone might purchase multiple iPhones or iPads in the same transaction:

There are legitimate reasons to buy more than two iPhones at the same time, such as for software development testing or for large families, but Apple has also grappled with “gray market” resellers who buy Apple products in bulk to distribute them for a profit in areas where they are unavailable or in short supply.

These restrictions are in place around the world, not just in specific countries. The limits will appear during the checkout process if you try to buy more than the allowed number of units. Ultimately, these restrictions are unlikely to affect most shoppers, and they’re also unlikely to last for an extended period of time.

“Given the popularity and/or supply constraints of some of our products, Apple may have to limit the number of products available for purchase. Trust us, we’re building them as fast as we can,” Apple has said for many years.

