In today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break, Amazon has discounted Apple’s latest releases, previous-generation MacBook Pros are on sale, Woot offers refurb iPad mini, and more. Hit the jump for all of today’s top deals.

Apple’s new iPad Pro and MacBook Air on sale

Amazon is now discounting Apple’s just-released MacBook Air and iPad Pro by $49, delivering new all-time lows at the online giant and just the second price drop we’ve tracked to date. Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air drops to $950 from $999 on the 256GB model. Notable features here include a 13-inch Retina display, a refreshed Magic Keyboard, and the 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor.

Meanwhile, you can snag the new iPad Pro in the 11-inch configuration from $750. Only the Wi-Fi model is discounted at this time. Notable features here include an 11-inch display featuring edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color. Learn more in our review roundup.

B&H clears out prev-gen. MacBook Pro

B&H is currently taking up to $650 off various previous-generation Apple MacBook Pro models. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the 13-inch 2.3GHz/8GB/512GB model at $1,099. That’s a $600 savings from the regular price and a $50 drop off our previous mention.

This machine includes a 2.3GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It ships with four Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, Touch ID sensor and more. Check out the entire sale here.

Refurb iPad mini deals highlight today’s Woot sale

Today only, Woot is offering various refurbished Apple iPads, Macs, and more from under $100. One standout offering is iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi 16GB at $180. As a comparison, it originally sold for $399 and Apple offers refurbished versions at $269 currently.

Notable features here include a 7.9-inch Retina display and Apple’s A8 chip. You’ll also get Touch ID support and a 1080p HD camera on the front. Ideal for kids that want or need an iPad, especially if you’re not wanting to spend big on the latest models. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way! Use code 9to5mac for an extra $15 on all trades.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Sennheiser GSP 670 Review: Best sounding wireless gaming headset? [Video]

Jackery Explorer 1000 Review: More capacity and outputs for adventures [Video]

Colorware Logitech G703 Review: Custom mouse for your battlestation [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: