Stacktrace Podcast 076: “Hanging out over the Internet”, featuring Christian Selig, Casey Liss, Curtis Herbert and Heidi Helen
The indie app development special series continues, this week focused on business models and marketing, and again featuring tips and advice from a group of amazing guests. Also, adding cursor support to an iPad app, lots of game recommendations, our most embarrassing bugs, and… ARM Macs confirmed?
Links
- GameKit’s voice chat API
- John’s code-along guide to the SwiftUI layout system
- Indie Support Weeks
- Implementing mouse pointer interactions on iPad
- Episode with Riley Testut
- Apollo for Reddit
- Slopes
- Vignette
- Peek-a-View
- Curtis’s blog post about in-app purchases
- Capsicum
- When Did I…?
- Our game recommendations:
