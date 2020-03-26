Thursday’s top deals include refurbished MacBooks from $720, iPad mini 5 on sale, and Apple Watch Milanese Loop bands for $9. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

MacBook Air and Pro see huge refurb discounts

Today only, Woot is offering certified refurbished Apple MacBook Air and Pro at notable discounts. Our top pick is the 2018 13-inch MacBook Air models from $720. As a comparison, you’d originally pay $1,099 or more for these MacBooks and Apple is currently charging at least $779 in refurbished condition. Shop the entire sale here for more.

iPad mini 5 starts at $350

Amazon is currently taking $49 off various iPad mini 5 Wi-Fi models, returning prices to the lowest we’ve tracked at the online giant. Additional deals are available at Best Buy with the same discount from $350. Apple’s latest iPad mini delivers an ultra-portable design, 7.9-inch Retina display, and an A12 chip + M12 coprocessor. Touch ID rounds out the list of notable features along with support for Apple Pencil. We heralded its smart form-factor as a defining feature “when portability matters most” in our hands-on review.

Snag a $9 Milanese Loop Apple Watch band

Amazon offers this Milanese Loop Stainless Steel Apple Watch Band for $9 in various sizes and colors. As a comparison, it typically sells for $12 with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. There are a handful of different colors available today, so you can customize your Apple Watch with just the right look. Not to mention, this is a fraction of what Apple charges for its in-house option. The magnetic wristband makes it easy to get an exact fit, which isn’t always so easy with sport band alternatives.

