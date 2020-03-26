Moment Pro Camera iOS app gets big update to shoot next-level time-lapses

Moment is out today with a great update to its Pro Camera app for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. The headline change is a pro-level time-lapse feature that comes with granular control over interval and frame count, duration, exposure bracketing, the ability to include motion blur/light trails, and more.

Moment made the Pro Camera 4.0 update available today on the App Store:

Our new time-lapse feature brings the best of time lapse (setting intervals) with the best of slow shutter (light trails and blurs). We combined these into an easy to use experience so anyone can start shooting time lapses on their phone. You pick the intervals, the number of shots, the type of blur, and we tell you how long you’ll need to record. All of your shots get grouped into a single video that you can export to any kind of setting that you want… including 4K.

Here are the changes in the latest Pro Camera iOS release that include a high-level of control for time-lapses and more:

Interval and frame count controls.

Duration calculator so you know how long the shot will take.

Use motion blur and light trails with your time-lapse.

Exposure bracketing to create HDR time-lapses.

Save your settings as a custom Preset.

Export in 720p, 1080p, and 4K.

Export individual frames, including 12MP Raw photos

Ability to select your bit rate.

New horizon leveler.

Ability to change your Pro Camera icon.

Pro Camera for iOS is a $5.99 download from the App Store. Moment makes a range of great external lenses and other gear for iPhone as well. You can check them on Moment’s website and Amazon storefront.

