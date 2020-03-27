Apple announces free virtual coaching sessions and training library to ease transition to distance learning

As schools across the world adjust to distance learning, Apple has announced some new tools that aim to ease the transition to distance learning. Apple is announcing a free 30-minute one-on-one virtual coaching sessions with Apple Professional Learning Specialists and a new Apple Education remote learning video series.

Virtual one-on-one coaching sessions with Apple Professional Learning specialists are being made available for free to help educators improve their approach to online teaching and workflows. Educators wanting to set up a session can send an email to appleprofessionallearning@apple.com to request a coaching session. Apple has more than 100 educators on staff who are ready to work with teachers.

Apple has also released a new video-based training series to help schools with distance learning. These videos are designed to help teachers use the built-in features of their Apple devices to enable distance learning for their students. The first two episodes are available to watch now, and new videos will be added soon. As of now, all videos are available in English, with English subtitles. Closed captioning in other languages is coming soon.

Here’s what you can expect in the video library:

Prepare Resources for Remote Learning This video will help educators learn how to get up and running for remote learning with iPad. We’ll explore ways to access school resources and find apps that support remote learning. Tips will include using iPad built-in features to scan documents and stay organized, using Markup to annotate teacher materials and student work, getting set up with Voice Memos, and more. Create and Share Presentations and Demos Presenting information in compelling ways is even more important when you’re not able to be face-to-face with your students. In this video we’ll show you how to use iPad built-in features to create demos and instructional videos and share them with your colleagues and students. Using Keynote, or any presentation tool, you’ll learn how to record content and create demos on iPad for use with your students. Create Engaging Videos With Clips Clips is a free app that lets educators and students easily create and share fun and engaging videos. We’ll show you how educators can use Clips to create instructional videos for exploring new skills and ideas — and how students can make videos to share what they’ve learned.

9to5Mac’s Take

It’s great to see Apple offering these one-on-one sessions for teachers. A lot of educators are likely outside of their comfort zones, so by providing these coaching sessions, they’ll get up to speed on how best to take advantage of their iPads and Macs to enable distance learning.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: