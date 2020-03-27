Today’s best deals include various iPhones from $120, plus $300 off 13-inch MacBook Pro, and VIZIO’s 4K AirPlay TV at $378. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save big on iPhone from $120, today only

Today only, Woot is offering various refurbished iPhone models from $120. You can pick up the iPhone XS from $450 or the larger XS Max starting at $560. Both are a match of our previous mention and down from the new condition starting price of $999.

Each device offers a Super Retina display with OLED HDR panels. Inside, you’ll find Apple’s A12 Bionic chip with support for FaceID. There are 12 and 7MP cameras alongside support for wireless charging on the long list of notable specs. 90-day warranty included with purchase. Check out the entire sale here.

13-inch MacBook Pro 512GB discounted by $300

Amazon offers Apple’s upgraded 13-inch MacBook Pro 2.4GHz/8GB/512GB for $1,699. Today’s deal is $300 off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention from earlier this month.

Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro features a redesigned keyboard, the usual Retina display, Touch Bar and Touch ID features, along with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and more. Check out our hands-on review for more. It’s a great device for prosumer users looking to create content on-the-go, edit images, and handle tasks above the usual everyday activities.

VIZIO 55-inch 4K AirPlay 2 TV hits $378

Walmart is currently offering the VIZIO 55-inch Dolby Vision 4K HomeKit-enabled Smart UHDTV for $378. Similar models at Best Buy fetch $550 and this exact one goes for $500 direct at VIZIO. Today’s deal is only about $20 above our last mention and is the best available right now.

VIZIO’s latest TV offers both HomeKit and AirPlay 2, making it the perfect addition to any smart home. However, those who aren’t in Apple’s ecosystem will enjoy Chromecast as well as allowing you to easily send content from any smartphone or computer to your TV. You’ll get three HDMI ports here, meaning that you can easily plug in all of your home theater gear with ease.

