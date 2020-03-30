We’re starting the week off with fresh discounts on Apple’s new 2020 MacBook Air, plus a new Anker Work from Home sale, and various price drops on official iPhone cases. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air hits all-time low

Amazon is now offering up to $56 off Apple’s new 2020 13-inch MacBook Air. That brings the 256GB model down to $950 (Reg. $999) and the larger 512GB configuration to $1,243 (Reg. $1,299). Today’s deals are new all-time lows across the board. Notable features here include a 13-inch Retina display, a refreshed Magic Keyboard, and the 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor. It’s a great machine for tackling various tasks, content creation, and more.

Anker’s work from home essentials sale

Anker is focusing on work from home essentials at Amazon this week with a fresh batch of deals. Upgrade your power setup with Anker’s 2-port 36W USB-C Wall Charger for $21. It typically sells for upwards of $30 with today’s deal matching the historic all-time low price. Whether powering up your favorite gear at home or charging on the go, this 2-port option from Anker delivers USB-C connectivity and 36W of total power. The collapsible design makes it easy to toss in your bag. Ideal for powering up iPhones, Android devices, and more. Check out the entire sale here for additional deals.

Official iPhone cases see fresh discounts

Amazon is discounting a number of official iPhone cases. Deals on iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases start at $25, marking some of the best we’ve seen to date. You can also save on previous-generation iPhone X/S/Max accessories as well. Head over to this page to see the full lot of deals.

