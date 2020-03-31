Apple updates iWork for Mac with iCloud Drive folder sharing, new themes, and more

Apple is rolling out a round of updates today to the iWork collection of apps for Mac. These updates bring iCloud Drive folder sharing support and much more to Keynote, Pages, and Numbers for macOS.

All three applications now allow you to add a document to a shared iCloud Drive folder, thanks to the recent release of macOS Catalina 10.15.4. iCloud Drive folder sharing is a Dropbox-like feature that allows you to share a folder once, and have everyone be able to see the contents of that folder as they change.

Keynote is also adding support for new themes, PDF export with comments, and more. Here are the full release notes:

Add a Keynote presentation to a shared iCloud Drive folder to automatically start collaborating. Requires macOS 10.15.4.

Edit shared presentations while offline and your changes will upload when you’re back online.

Select from a variety of gorgeous new themes to help you get started.

Easily access your recently used themes in a redesigned theme chooser.

Print or export a PDF of your presentation with comments included.

Add a drop cap to make text stand out with a large, decorative first letter.

Enhance your presentations with a variety of new, editable shapes.

New “Keyboard” text build in and build out animation

In addition to iCloud Drive folder sharing, Numbers has also been updated with offline support for shared spreadsheets, support for more rows and columns “than ever before,” and more. The full release notes explain:

Create spreadsheets with more rows and columns than ever before.

Apply a color to the background of a sheet.

Add a Numbers spreadsheet to a shared iCloud Drive folder to automatically start collaborating. Requires macOS 10.15.4.

Edit shared spreadsheets while offline and your changes will upload when you’re back online.

Easily access your recently used templates in a redesigned template chooser.

Print or export a PDF of your spreadsheet with comments included.

Add a drop cap to text in a shape.

Enhance your spreadsheets with a variety of new, editable shapes.

Last but not least, Pages for Mac has also added new templates, new themes, and much more. There’s also support for adding a drop cap to make a paragraph stand out a bit more:

Select from a variety of gorgeous new templates to help you get started.

Add a Pages document to a shared iCloud Drive folder to automatically start collaborating. Requires macOS 10.15.4.

Add a drop cap to make a paragraph stand out with a large, decorative first letter.

Apply a color, gradient, or image to the background of any document.

Easily access your recently used templates in a redesigned template chooser.

Print or export a PDF of your document with comments included.

Edit shared documents while offline and your changes will upload when you’re back online.

Enhance your documents with a variety of new, editable shapes.

Apple has also teased that it has similar updates planned for the iWork suite of applications on iOS and iPadOS. As of right now, those updates have not been released, but we expect them to come sooner rather than later. Apple says it will update its iWork suite of productivity apps to take “full advantage of” iPadOS trackpad support “and open up a whole new way to work with documents on iPad.”

