Live streaming software Streamlabs OBS officially comes to macOS in beta

The popular live streaming software Streamlabs has officially launched for the Mac today. The Logitech-owned company announced that eager users can now use Streamlabs OBS (Open Broadcaster Software) for Mac in beta, and there’s integration with Twitch, YouTube, and more.

In a blog post, Streamlabs says that the new app for macOS aims to help streamers create the most impactful presence online.” If you’ve used Streamlabs on a Windows PC, you can expect many similarities with the new Mac version. The goal is to make it easy for streams to broadcast, engage with fans, and more, from within a single application.

For instance, Streamlabs OBS for Mac offers the company’s popular Auto Optimizer feature. This allows streams to analyze their internet speed and computer hardware to ensure as seamless of a streaming experience as possible. There’s also support for importing settings from other broadcasting software.

Streamlabs integrates with platforms including Twitch, YouTube, Mixer, and Facebook. This allows streamers to customize the experience and monetize their content across each of those platforms. Streamlabs OBS itself is free-to-use.

Here are some of the features of the Streamlabs OBS beta for Mac:

Custom Donation Alerts: Tailor-make the look of on-screen alerts and encourage donations by customizing the layout, animation, message, text, image and more

Tailor-make the look of on-screen alerts and encourage donations by customizing the layout, animation, message, text, image and more Engaging Widgets: Over a dozen engaging widgets designed to increase viewer participation and improve monetization

Over a dozen engaging widgets designed to increase viewer participation and improve monetization Video Encoding Optimization: A machine learning system encodes video games, giving streamers the ability to reduce CPU usage by more than 20% while retaining the same video quality

A machine learning system encodes video games, giving streamers the ability to reduce CPU usage by more than 20% while retaining the same video quality Selective Recording: Pick and choose the sources that appear in a recorded video of your live broadcast

Pick and choose the sources that appear in a recorded video of your live broadcast Cloudbot Moderation Tools: Protect from spam in the chat or add entertaining features like mini-games, polls, loyalty points and more

Protect from spam in the chat or add entertaining features like mini-games, polls, loyalty points and more Premium Overlay Themes: Over 250 free overlay themes made from the best designers in the business

Over 250 free overlay themes made from the best designers in the business Integrated Chat: An integrated chat window within the software to help streamers keep track of all the viewer chatter on their channel

An integrated chat window within the software to help streamers keep track of all the viewer chatter on their channel Merch Store:Streamlabs merch store feature gives live streamers the ability to customize an assortment of different products with their own logos and sell them on stream at no cost to them.

You can download the Streamlabs beta for Mac here and learn more in the company’s announcement blog post.

