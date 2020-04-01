How to use Ethernet with iPad over USB-C or Lightning

- Apr. 1st 2020 12:01 am PT

0

Whether you’re having temporary trouble with your Wi-Fi or would like to set up a persistent network connection, follow along for how to use Ethernet with iPad over both USB-C and Lightning.

iPad’s capabilities have grown over the years and the switch to USB-C for the iPad Pro back in 2018 has made it easier than ever to do things like use Ethernet for a persistent and more stable internet connection. But as has been the case for years, it’s still possible to get Ethernet set up with iPad’s that use the Lightning port.

Beyond personal use, setting up an iPad with Ethernet can be a great option for business use like iPad kiosks.

How to use Ethernet with iPad over USB-C or Lightning

2018 and 2020 iPad Pro

  1. Pick up any USB-C hub that includes Ethernet if you don’t have one already (Anker from around $35, AmazonBasics from about $25, Satechi from around $80)
  2. Plug it into your iPad and plug in your Ethernet cable
  3. You should see an adapter icon show up in the top right corner of your iPad
  4. To double-check your Ethernet connection is working you can head to Settings > Ethernet

iPads with a Lightning port

  1. You can either use a Lightning to Ethernet adapter or a Lightning to USB adapter connected to a USB to Ethernet adapter (Apple sells Belkin’s for $100, less on Amazon, non-MFi options go from around $20, USB to Ethernet adapters sell from around $15)
  2. Plug it into your iPad and plug in your Ethernet cable
  3. To double-check your Ethernet connection is working you can head to Settings > Ethernet

Here’s how these steps look on iPad:

how to use Ethernet with iPad walkthrough

After tapping USB 10/100/1000 LAN you’ll see your Ethernet network details:

how to use Ethernet with iPad walkthrough 2

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Dock Wave USB C Qi charger

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iPad

iPad

Apple's tablet debuted in 2010. Since the original version, it's expanded into multiple screen sizes and Pro and non-Pro options.
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.
Basics

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.