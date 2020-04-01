Whether you’re having temporary trouble with your Wi-Fi or would like to set up a persistent network connection, follow along for how to use Ethernet with iPad over both USB-C and Lightning.

iPad’s capabilities have grown over the years and the switch to USB-C for the iPad Pro back in 2018 has made it easier than ever to do things like use Ethernet for a persistent and more stable internet connection. But as has been the case for years, it’s still possible to get Ethernet set up with iPad’s that use the Lightning port.

Beyond personal use, setting up an iPad with Ethernet can be a great option for business use like iPad kiosks.

How to use Ethernet with iPad over USB-C or Lightning

2018 and 2020 iPad Pro

Pick up any USB-C hub that includes Ethernet if you don’t have one already (Anker from around $35, AmazonBasics from about $25, Satechi from around $80) Plug it into your iPad and plug in your Ethernet cable You should see an adapter icon show up in the top right corner of your iPad To double-check your Ethernet connection is working you can head to Settings > Ethernet

iPads with a Lightning port

You can either use a Lightning to Ethernet adapter or a Lightning to USB adapter connected to a USB to Ethernet adapter (Apple sells Belkin’s for $100, less on Amazon, non-MFi options go from around $20, USB to Ethernet adapters sell from around $15) Plug it into your iPad and plug in your Ethernet cable To double-check your Ethernet connection is working you can head to Settings > Ethernet

Here’s how these steps look on iPad:

After tapping USB 10/100/1000 LAN you’ll see your Ethernet network details:

