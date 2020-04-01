Wednesday’s best deals include iPad Pro and iPad Air at some of this year’s best prices, plus a new B&H sale discounting Apple Watch and more. Hit the jump for all of today’s top deals in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Up to $350 off iPad Pro

Amazon is discounting even more previous-generation iPad Pro models today following the release of the latest version in March. You can save upwards of $350 off original prices, with fresh drops coming on the various models like the 12.9-inch Wi-Fi 512GB at $1,165, which amounts to $185 off and $35 better than our previous mention. You can still save $50 off Apple’s latest 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro as well, which is a match of our previous mention and the best we’ve seen at Amazon and B&H.

iPad Air is $130 off

B&H is currently offering Apple’s latest 10.5-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular 256GB in Space Gray for $649. This is $130 off its regular rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all time, outside of a drop to $599 we’ve seen once before. Apple’s latest iPad Air has the A12 Bionic processor, which provides plenty of power for daily tasks, and can even handle more advanced functions like photo and video editing. Plus, it supports Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard, which are fantastic if you’re wanting an all-in-one, cohesive experience. Plus, with both cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity, this iPad Air will be usable just about anywhere you have signal, which is a must for on-the-go working. Learn more in our hands-on review.

B&H discounts Apple Watch, iPod touch, more

B&H is rolling into April with a new Apple Shopping Event, discounting everything from the latest Macs and iPads to Apple Watches and accessories. Over on this landing page you’ll find all of the top deals from today’s sale, including $50 off the latest MacBook Air and iPad Pro from Apple.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way! Use code 9to5mac for an extra $15 on all trades.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Declutter your desk: Hands-on with the AnchorSide from Elevation Lab [Video]

Vejo Blender Review: Portable pod-based smart blender [Video]

Glorious Model D Review: Lightweight, ergonomic RGB gaming mouse [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: