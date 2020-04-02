Today’s best deals include Sonos AirPlay 2 discounts from $129, Apple Watch Series 5 $50 off, and various HomeKit accessories. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Sonos AirPlay 2 sale

Amazon is hosting a big Sonos smart speaker sale this week with various deals available direct from the manufacturer as well. Our top pick is Sonos Beam for $349, which is a $50 savings from the regular going rate. Sonos Beam delivers AirPlay 2 compatibility, Alexa Voice Control, and much more. Includes HDMI and optical inputs. This is a great way to upgrade your TV audio, and the multi-room audio functionality is perfect for streaming all your favorite music services. Learn more in our hands-on review. Check out the entire sale here for more deals from $129.

Apple Watch Series 5 $50 off

Amazon is currently taking $50 off various Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular models, bringing prices back down to some of the best we’ve tracked in 2020. Browse through the various listings on this page to see all of the best deals.

Make sure to put your savings toward good use and pick up an extra Apple Watch band. There are plenty of options out there, which you can find in our roundup starting at $5. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Kwikset HomeKit Smart Lock is $157

Amazon is currently offering the Kwikset Premis Touchscreen HomeKit Smart Lock for $157. Typically selling for $200, it recently dropped to $184 like you’ll find at Home Depot and is now down the extra $27. Today’s offer saves you 22%, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. The standout feature here is the inclusion of native HomeKit support, meaning you can command the lock with Siri right out of the box. It pairs over Bluetooth and works with a companion app alongside the Apple smart home integration. Plus, there’s also a built-in touchscreen number pad that offers yet another way to unlock your door and ditch keys in the process.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way! Use code 9to5mac for an extra $15 on all trades.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hands-on with Replitronics: The latest retro tech from New Wave Toys [Video]

Declutter your desk: Hands-on with the AnchorSide from Elevation Lab [Video]

Vejo Blender Review: Portable pod-based smart blender [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: