Friday’s top deals include Beats wireless headphones from $200, plus Best Buy’s new 1-day sale, and Apple’s iPad Air at $130 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Latest Beats on sale

Amazon offers the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones in all colors for $250. That’s a $50 savings from the regular going rate and a match of the best price we’ve seen. The latest from Beats delivers active noise cancelation and up to 22-hours of listening time on a full charge.

Prefer a more sporty design? You can also pick up the Beats Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earbuds in all colors for $200. That’s down from the usual $250 price tag and right at our previous mention, as well as the Amazon all-time low price.

Best Buy’s 1-day sale

Best Buy has a fresh 1-day sale today with a number of price drops across all areas of consumer technology, including Apple products, TVs, and more. Best Buy is taking up to $1,100 off various 15-inch MacBook Pro models. This is a great chance to save big on an upgraded previous-generation alternative with deals starting at $2,050. Shop the entire sale here.

10.5-inch iPad Air $130 off

B&H offers Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB for $499. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $629 at other retailers. Today’s deal matches our previous mention, as well. Apple’s 2019 iPad Air sports a 10.5-inch Retina display, 8MP and 7MP cameras, and support for Apple Pencil. All of which is powered by the new A12 64-bit SoC processor. This is a great middle-ground between Apple’s larger and smaller iPads currently on the market.

Best trade-in deals

