Tim Cook keeping commencement address streak with virtual Ohio State graduation on May 3

Tim Cook is known to deliver a commencement address in front of graduating college students every spring. This year is no exception, although the global health pandemic calls for unique measures: a virtual appearance.

The Ohio State University announced today that the Buckeyes will hold a virtual spring commencement for the class of 2020 on May 3. Apple CEO will deliver the virtual commencement address while large groups of people gathering is prohibited to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“I am delighted to welcome Tim Cook as our spring commencement speaker,” Ohio President Michael Drake told students. “We are grateful for Mr. Cook’s participation in this important tradition and know his unique insights will guide Buckeyes as they continue to innovate the future.”

The live streamed event will occur at the originally scheduled time beginning at noon on Sunday, May 3. Approximately 12,000 diplomas are expected to be awarded. The ceremony broadcast will include President Drake and university officials in traditional commencement regalia at Ohio Stadium, musical performances, special guests and the commencement address delivered by Tim Cook. Ohio State has a unique technology-enhanced education and research partnership with Apple through the university’s Digital Flagship initiative. The collaboration has led to a comprehensive, university-wide digital learning initiative that supports educational innovation for students and economic development opportunities for the community.

