YouTube Live and Twitch streaming now available in Audio Hijack from Rogue Amoeba

Rogue Amoeba’s Audio Hijack is a handy application that allows you to record audio from any Mac app including Safari, video calls, and much more. Now the app has gained support for live streaming with some of the most used services.

Audio Hijack has the tagline “If you can hear it, you can record it,” and now the functionality has improved the arrival of live streaming support to services like YouTube Live, Twitch, Periscope, and more.

Audio Hijack is available as a free download to test out and runs $59 for a single license.

Version 3.7.0 full release notes:

Start Live Streaming, With the New Live Stream Block With the brand-new Live Stream output block, you can transmit to RTMP-based servers. Quickly get a free stream up and running with one of the services offered by major platforms, including Periscope, Twitch, and YouTube Live. Live streaming is great for offering a live feed while recording a podcast, or transmitting content like concerts and DJ sets.

With the brand-new Live Stream output block, you can transmit to RTMP-based servers. Quickly get a free stream up and running with one of the services offered by major platforms, including Periscope, Twitch, and YouTube Live. Live streaming is great for offering a live feed while recording a podcast, or transmitting content like concerts and DJ sets. Improvements and Fixes With ACE 11.1.4 The Audio Capture Engine (ACE) has been updated to 11.1.4, with many backend enhancements including additional fixes for device tracking, and work arounds for issues with Bluetooth.

The Audio Capture Engine (ACE) has been updated to 11.1.4, with many backend enhancements including additional fixes for device tracking, and work arounds for issues with Bluetooth. The “System Audio” block’s interface has been updated for clarity and simplicity.

Tags and other text fields are now saved fully before passed to other applications.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: