Apple TV Channels offering free EPIX access, extended free trials of Showtime and many more

A handful of streaming services are offering extended trials through the Apple TV app during the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, you can get extended one-month trials of Showtime and other services, as well as completely free access to EPIX. Read on for the details.

One of the features of the Apple TV app is Apple TV Channels. This gives you the ability to subscribe to a variety of third-party streaming services through Apple. We walked through exactly how it works back in December, so check out our full guide for more information.

EPIX is unique because it’s not offering an extended free trial right now, but rather completely free access for the next month. That means you can access all EPIX content in the Apple TV app for free, without signing up for anything, until May 2.

In addition to EPIX, however, many other streaming services are offering extended free trials through the Apple TV app. For instance, as 9to5Toys first noted, you can get a limited time 1-month free trial to Showtime through Apple TV Channels. Acorn TV is also offer a 1-month trial for new subscribers, as are the Smithsonian Plus Channel and A&E. Here’s the full breakdown:

EPIX – Free access until May 2, no subscription required

Arrow Video Channel – Limited time 1-month trial for new subscribers, then $4.99 per month

History Channel Vault – Limited time 1-month trial for new subscribers, then $4.99 per month

Lifetime Movie Club – Limited time 1-month trial for new subscribers, then $3.99 per month

Noggin – Limited time 2-month trial for new subscribers, then $7.99 per month

PBS Living – Limited time 1-month trial for new subscribers, then $2.99 per month

Showtime – Limited time 1-month trial for new subscribers, then $10.99 per month

Acorn TV – Limited time 1-month trial for new subscribers, then $5.99 per month

Smithsonian Channel Plus – Limited time 1-month trial for new subscribers, then $4.99 per month

A&E – Limited time 1-month trial for new subscribers, then $4.99 per month

The Apple TV app is available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, as well as other smart TVs and streaming boxes such as Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Notice any other freebies in the Apple TV app? Let us know down in the comments!

