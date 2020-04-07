Cosmicast is a universal new podcast player that brings back the skeuomorphic design of iOS

I still remember listening to podcasts on my first iPhone — the iPhone 3G — and being amused by the realistic-looking tape deck user interface that showed up while a podcast was playing. Shortly after, Apple started moving to what people used to call “flat UI.” For some, it meant iOS was losing some of its charm, while for others it was considered a welcome evolution.

If you’re one of those people who miss the old skeuomorphic design of iOS and its apps, or if you’re just someone who appreciates design and cares about the way an app looks and feels, today’s release of Cosmicast may be perfect for you.

The app has semi-skeuomorphic aesthetics, which definitely set it apart from other podcast apps. While a podcast is playing, a turntable shows up with a spinning vinyl record, including the artwork of the podcast you’re currently listening to.

Standard features you expect from a podcast app are all there: podcasts can be searched using the built-in directory and added to your library, there is also a section that lists popular podcasts and the option to browse by category. Navigating between the list view and the player can be done with gestures, by swiping up or down.

Cosmicast is a universal app, available for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch, which means a single purchase gets you the app on all platforms. The regular price will be $9.99, but at the time of writing, it’s available for a special introductory price of $5.99.

