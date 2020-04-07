Today’s best deals include a new iPhone sale at Woot from $120, plus you can take $300 off the 16-inch MacBook Pro, and Retina 4K iMacs are discounted again. Hit the jump for all that and more.

iPhone 1-day sale starts at $120

Today only, Woot is offering various refurbished iPhone models from $120. Free shipping is available for Prime members or with orders over $25. You can pick up the iPhone XS from $450 or the larger XS Max starting at $540. Today’s deal beats our previous mention in some cases and is down from the new condition starting price of $999.

Each device offers a Super Retina display with OLED HDR panels. Inside, you’ll find Apple’s A12 Bionic chip with support for Face ID. There are 12 and 7MP cameras alongside support for wireless charging on the long list of notable specs. 90-day warranty included with purchase. Check out the entire sale here.

Take $300 off 16-inch MacBook Pro

B&H offers Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.3GHZ/16GB/1TB in space gray for $2,499. As a comparison, that’s a $300 price break from Best Buy and a match of our previous mention. Retailers like Amazon are experiencing shortages, so if you need the latest MacBook Pro, this is a great route to go.

Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro sports a completely redesigned ‘Magic’ keyboard alongside a larger 3072×1920 display. There’s 1TB worth of SSD storage on this model. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. Check out our hands-on review for additional details.

Get Apple’s Retina 4K iMac at nearly $200 off

Best Buy currently offers Apple’s latest 21-inch 4K Retina iMac 3.6GHz/8GB/1TB for $1,100. That’s nearly $200 off and the second-best price we’ve tracked in 2020. B&H is taking $100 off currently and most other retailers are charging the full $1,299 price.

Apple includes a 21.5-inch Retina 4K display here built around a 3.6GHz Intel i5 processor, 8GB worth of RAM, and a 1TB hard drive. You’ll get two Thunderbolt 3 ports, USB-A connectivity, and 802.11ac Wi-Fi as well. It’s a great machine for budding content creators, web browsing, and light photo editing.

