Apple releases macOS 10.15.4 supplemental update with FaceTime and USB-C fixes, more

Apple has released a notable supplemental update to macOS Catalina 10.15.4 today. The update brings a FaceTime bug fix, MacBook Air 2020 improvements, and more.
Apple released macOS Catalina 10.15.4 to the public last week, brining support for iCloud Drive Folder Sharing, Apple Music, time-synced lyrics, and more. Since then, there have been some complaints from users about the stability of the update; and that’s what today’s supplement release aims to address.
Apple says today’s macOS Catalina 10.15.4 supplemental update includes a fix for a FaceTime bug, as well as an issue where you “may repeatedly receive a password prompt for an Office 365 account.” There are also fixes fro the 2020 MacBook Air and USB-C performance across all Mac models.
Here are the full release notes for today’s supplemental update to macOS 10.15.4, which Apple says “improves the stability and security of your Mac.”
- Fixes an issue where Mac computers running macOS Catalina 10.15.4 could not participate in FaceTime calls with devices running iOS 9.3.6 and earlier or OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 and earlier
- Resolves an issue where you may repeatedly receive a password prompt for an Office 365 account
- Fixes an issue where MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2020) may hang in Setup Assistant or when disconnecting and reconnecting a 4K or 5K external display
- Resolves an issue where a USB-C port in your Mac may become unresponsive
You can update your Mac now via the System Preferences app.
