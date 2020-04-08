Apple releases macOS 10.15.4 supplemental update with FaceTime and USB-C fixes, more

Apple has released a notable supplemental update to macOS Catalina 10.15.4 today. The update brings a FaceTime bug fix, MacBook Air 2020 improvements, and more.

Apple released macOS Catalina 10.15.4 to the public last week, brining support for iCloud Drive Folder Sharing, Apple Music, time-synced lyrics, and more. Since then, there have been some complaints from users about the stability of the update; and that’s what today’s supplement release aims to address.

Apple says today’s macOS Catalina 10.15.4 supplemental update includes a fix for a FaceTime bug, as well as an issue where you “may repeatedly receive a password prompt for an Office 365 account.” There are also fixes fro the 2020 MacBook Air and USB-C performance across all Mac models.

Here are the full release notes for today’s supplemental update to macOS 10.15.4, which Apple says “improves the stability and security of your Mac.”

Fixes an issue where Mac computers running macOS Catalina 10.15.4 could not participate in FaceTime calls with devices running iOS 9.3.6 and earlier or OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 and earlier

Resolves an issue where you may repeatedly receive a password prompt for an Office 365 account

Fixes an issue where MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2020) may hang in Setup Assistant or when disconnecting and reconnecting a 4K or 5K external display

Resolves an issue where a USB-C port in your Mac may become unresponsive

You can update your Mac now via the System Preferences app.

