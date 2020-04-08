Discounts on the latest iPad Pro return in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break, plus AirPods hit one of their best prices yet, and you can save on various Anker accessories. Head below for all that and more.

Latest iPad Pro on sale

Apple’s new 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pros are back in-stock and discounted by $50 at B&H with select models matched over at Amazon. This returns prices to our previous mention with free shipping available for all.

Apple recently upgraded its iPad Pro with a new camera system, faster internal processor, and more. It’s available in both Wi-Fi and Cellular configurations with the base model now offering 128GB of storage. You can learn more in our top 20 features video that details all of the best new upgrades on Apple’s latest iPad Pro.

AirPods drop to $123

Trusted eBay seller ElectronicsBasket offers the second-generation Apple AirPods for $123. As a comparison, they typically sell for $159 and Amazon is currently offering them at $139. Today’s deal is the second-best we’ve seen in 2020.

Apple’s latest AirPods feature the new H1 chip for fast wireless pairing, along with access to Hey Siri, and more. AirPods are arguably the best earbuds in this price range, and even more so at today’s price drop, making it a great time to dive in.

Save on new Anker accessories

Anker is back with another batch of deals today headlined by its Nebula Capsule Max Portable Projector for $395. That’s down from the usual $470 going rate and $4 less than our previous mention.

As one of Anker’s newest projector releases, this model delivers the latest portable technology, including the ability to push a 100-inch HD image while streaming from your favorite services like YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, and more. Includes one HDMI input and a built-in 8W speaker, plus an internal 4-hour battery. Check out the entire sale here.

Best trade-in deals

