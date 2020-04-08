Linea Sketch version 3 released with time-lapse screen recording, custom background tool, more

Iconfactory is out today with an update to Linea Sketch that sees the launch of a new screen recording feature that includes a time-lapse option, new QuickToggle control to more easily draw lines, more seamless custom background color creation, and a switch to a subscription model.

Iconfactory shared the news in a blog post:

Today’s update marks an important milestone in the life of Linea Sketch. The app launched three years ago with a focus on making it easy for you to express your creative vision. It seems only fitting to launch version 3 with a renewed emphasis on making Linea work best for you with powerful new features and improvements, including a universal app for both iPad and iPhone.

The first new feature is the option to record your sketching process with either a time-lapse video or a standard recording.

Linea’s new Time-Lapse feature keeps a running record of your drawing while you work. When you’ve finished drawing, save a video of the result as either a compressed 30 second clip or a full length movie. The video can be saved to the Photo Library or shared via social media.

Next up is a new feature that lets users more easily draw and switch between different types of lines.

Version 3 introduces QuickToggle, a handy way to gain extra control when creating ZipLines or sketching with the Pencil tool. When you draw a line and pause to create a ZipLine, you can now place a single finger anywhere on the canvas to snap the end point of the line to isometric and oblique angles. It’s great for technical drawing or those who want perfectly angled strokes.

Linea Sketch 3 also brings a new way to create custom backgrounds or canvasses.

Also included are a series of features designed for tailoring the app to how you work best. Folks have wanted the ability to customize the color of the canvas without having to fill one of Linea’s five layers. Now you can! Tapping the Background icon and selecting the new Custom Background option shows you Linea’s color picker, including recently used and hex colors. The texture option even lets you create your own custom paper backgrounds!

Finally, Iconfactory highlights that it has switched Linea Sketch 3 to a subscription model but that it listened to feedback and made the entire app free and feature complete, with the subscription removing watermarks and “periodic notices to subscribe.”

Linea Sketch 3 is free to download and use on an unlimited basis. The app is universal (iPad and iPhone) and feature complete, letting people enjoy all that Linea has to offer, free of charge. When you pay to support development, you remove periodic notices and a home screen banner that remind you to subscribe. Watermarks on exported artwork and time-lapse movies are also removed when subscribed. You can support Linea with a monthly or annual subscription or choose one-time payment for the lifetime of Linea Sketch. Lastly, if you purchased Linea Sketch in 2019 or later, your first year is free. Please see our Purchase Policy for more information.

Linea Sketch 3 is available now for iPhone and iPad for free with the subscription running from $0.99/month or $9.99/year.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: