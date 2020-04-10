Apple adds 3% cash back to Walgreen’s drive through when using physical Apple Card

One of the key benefits of the Apple Card is getting 3% cash back at select merchants when using Apple Pay. This list includes vendors like Nike, Uber, T-Mobile, and Walgreens. Many retailers are currently limiting in-store transactions and encouraging curbside pick up and delivery when available. Earlier tonight, Apple announced that Walgreens transactions made with the physical Apple Card would now be eligible for the 3% reward just like they were made with Apple Pay.

Apple’s email announcing the update mentions that the reward bonus would be in place until June 30th, 2020. Normally, transactions made with the physical Apple Card are only eligible for 1% cash back. Apple Pay transactions made at non-participating retailers will continue to get 2% cash back. Walgreens is a popular retailer during a time when many people are limiting time inside of stores as they offer a drive-through for their pharmacy.

For stores that you can still visit, in-store Apple Pay is supported by all Apple Watches and iPhone 6 and newer. If you have yet to set up Apple Pay on your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch, be sure to visit our How To guide. One of the key benefits of setting it up is you can avoid handing your credit card to a store employee in a time when shoppers are limiting what they touch when in-store.

