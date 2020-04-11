Podcast of the Week: Our Plague Year

There have been countless podcasts related to the COVID–19 pandemic and Apple even had a featured Apple Podcasts category related to shows about it. This week, I want to introduce you to a podcast about emotion and how COVID–19 is affecting us. This week, my new recommendation for you is ’Our Plague Year’.

Our Plague Year is from the team behind Night Vale, and I can only describe it as therapeutic when you listen to it.

Joseph Fink (Welcome to Night Vale, Alice Isn’t Dead) introduces a new kind of current events podcast. An island in a storm of bad headlines. An experiment in public anxiety. It’s a scary year, but it doesn’t have to be scary alone. Let’s get through this year together.

As I listened to the first episode, I realized that even though our world can be incredibly divided at times, this pandemic is bringing us together while keeping us apart. I think we’ve all realized how much we need each other. The goal behind Our Plague Year is to bring people together through podcasting, and the shared emotions we are all having. I was talking to my wife recently about how odd it feels to be living in the middle of something we will remember for the rest of our lives.

If you’d like to leave a message about how COVID–19 is affecting you to be included on the podcast, you can call (805) 366–3085.

