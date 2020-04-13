NapBot sleep tracker updated with more powerful Apple Watch app, new deep sleep data

NapBot is a powerful third-party sleep tracking application for Apple Watch powered by CoreML. A new update for the app brings additional independent Apple Watch features, as well as a new deep sleep trend analysis option for users.

The main focus of today’s NapBot update is making the Apple Watch app far more independent. In line with this, there are three key changes. First is a new settings screen that allows NapBot users to adjust their sleep goal and manage notifications directly from the Apple Watch app.

There’s also a new calendar interface for the Apple Watch app, which allows users to analyze sleep data from previous days. Finally, the NapBot app for Apple Watch now includes dynamic notifications that show users a preview of their sleep data without having to launch the app.

For the NapBot companion app on iPhone, today’s update also includes a new deep sleep trend feature, which analyzes the amount of deep sleep you get every night. Apparently, I don’t get nearly enough deep sleep every night.

Here are the full release notes for today’s NapBot update:

WatchOS app became more powerful and gained new features that help it to be a more independent app: Settings screen where you can adjust your sleep goal, enable/disable notifications Calendar screen, watch app can show more data than one sleep entry. New dynamic notifications that show you a preview of your sleep analysis at glance. I’ve also fixed a few bugs in the iOS app and added a brand new trend available for PRO subscribers. A deep sleep trend will analyze the duration of the deep phase during month/week and will give you recommendations on improving this metric.

Even as Apple works on its own first-party sleep tracking solution for Apple Watch, third-party solutions like NapBot, AutoSleep, and Pillow continue to get more powerful. Check out our full roundup of the best sleep tracking app for Apple Watch here with more details.

NapBot is available on the App Store as a free download. A NapBot Pro subscription is available with a 7-day free trial and is $1 per month or $10 per year afterward.

