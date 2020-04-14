Eros Now Select lands on Apple TV Channels with Bollywood movie catalog, original shows

US customers are getting a new Apple TV Channels option today with Eros Now Select. The popular network features a large Bollywood movie collection, original content, and much more.

Eros announced the launch of its integration with Apple TV Channels in a press release:

Eros Now Select (https://apple.co/-erosnow) offers an exceptional content catalog consisting of Bollywood movies, originals, short-format content (Quickies), amongst others.Subscribers of Eros Now Select through Apple TV channels can access popular films such as Omkara, Love Aaj Kal, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, to name a few. Also, the service provides original series across varied genres such as Smoke, Side Hero, Metro Park, Flip, Salute Siachen amongst others that will keep audiences captivated.

Eros also highlighted that its content will be downloadable.

Subscribers to Eros Now Select through Apple TV channels can watch online or enjoy offline downloads of their favorite shows on the Apple TV app. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV channels using just their Apple ID and password.

Eros Now Select offers a free 7-day trial with Apple TV channel running $3.49/month afterward.

For a look at all the other networks you can subscribe to through Apple TV Channels, check out our roundup here.

