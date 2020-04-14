Eve for HomeKit iOS app gets update with fullscreen camera feature, iCloud sync for settings, more

Popular HomeKit device maker Eve has launched its latest iOS app update to let customers take better advantage of cameras, sync settings between your devices with iCloud, and offer new customization options for “rooms.”

Eve highlighted the details of version 4.2 of its iOS app in a press release today and teased its upcoming Eve Cam arriving in May that will feature support for Apple’s HomeKit Secure Video.

While smart home cameras have been around for a long time, the introduction of HomeKit Secure Video has finally addressed all of the security concerns that come with them. Live video never touches any cloud, and cameras can get switched off reliably and completely once any family member arrives home. And back on when everyone’s left. All while clearly indicating their status with a clearly visible LED. As home is your most private space, this assurance of never even offering the potential of being observed without your knowledge is a game-changer for smart home cameras. And Eve 4.2 is here to empower you to get the most out of your HomeKit-enabled cameras when you need them.

While many users likely use Apple’s Home app to control Eve devices, it’s nice to see improvements to the Eve app. The three big changes with version 4.2 of the app that’s available now are iCloud sync for settings across your Apple devices in the Eve app, improved camera support, and a new look for the rooms UI.

As for the camera improvements, now users have a new fullscreen view, a refreshed overview of all HomeKit-enabled cameras, and cameras are now also “integrated in the Room they’re in.”

Eve for HomeKit 4.2 for iPhone and iPad is available now on the App Store as a free update. You can check out the company’s full lineup of HomeKit-enabled smart home products on its website and Amazon storefront.

Full release notes:

Eve 4.2 brings you automatic sharing of Eve settings between all your iOS devices, greatly improved support for HomeKit-enabled cameras, revamped appearance controls for your Rooms and more. — EVE SETTINGS SHARING — Custom room images, accessory icons, sorting: with Eve, you can personalize your home down to the finest detail. With this update, Eve now securely shares your Eve settings between all your iOS devices using your personal iCloud account: • Any iPhone or iPad using the same iCloud account will now automatically share your customization settings. • Your At a Glance view will honor different settings for iPhone and iPad. — CAMERA SUPPORT — You’ve always been able to take a quick look at your HomeKit-enabled cameras in At a Glance, but Eve 4.2 takes support for HomeKit-enabled cameras to a whole new level: • Cameras are now integrated in the Room they’re in, including the ability to pause and resume streaming at any time from the accessory details view. • Get an overview of all of your HomeKit-enabled cameras at once using the Types view in the Rooms tab. • The new fullscreen view makes it easy to adjust your camera’s audio settings and offers convenient push to talk functionality for supported cameras. • As you might have guessed, we’re gearing up for the release of Eve Cam – learn more about the camera built from the ground up to protect your privacy at evehome.com/eve-cam — ROOM APPEARANCE CUSTOMIZATION — The revamped room appearance editor makes it easier than ever to adjust your home to your liking: • Tap Edit in any room and find the new customization options by tapping the icon next to your room’s name. • No matter whether you’ve picked the default image, a preset, or added your very own picture – you can now choose your room color from a unique palette based on image you’ve selected. Furthermore, Eve 4.2 of course includes many other improvements and bug fixes. Enjoy!

